Pakistani influencer accuses Meta of withholding $600,000 in monetisation earnings
The Pakistani influencer Waqar Zaka’s post accusing Meta has prompted a series of reactions on X, with many supporting him.
A content creator from Pakistan has alleged that Meta has withheld over $600,000 in monetisation earnings. In a viral video, the creator detailed a year-long struggle to access his funds, only to recently discover that nearly half of the balance had vanished from the payout dashboard. With over $250,000 allegedly missing and no response from support, the creator is warning others that their digital livelihoods may be more vulnerable than they realise.
“This can happen with you too. Be careful watch the video till the end , I hope Elon Musk don’t do what Meta is doing with content creators,” crypto influencer Waqar Zaka tweeted.
He alleged, “Facebook Meta has held more than 600,000 USD (over six hundred thousand dollars) of my monetization earnings for one year. This started right after I posted videos supporting Pakistan during the India Pakistan war. From that day an unknown error appeared and Facebook Meta stopped replying to every support request.”
He continued, “Now after one year when I checked the same payout account, more than half of the money has disappeared and only around 350,000 USD (three hundred and fifty thousand dollars) is showing. Anyone who wants to confirm this can watch the video. Facebook Meta does not reply and gives no explanation and this can happen to anyone. I believe this money is lost, and there is still no response from Meta or any media outlet explaining where the missing amount has gone.”
What did the video show?
He shared a video which shows a dashboard similar to the one used by content creators on Facebook. In the video, he claims the tech company is refusing to pay him, adding that he is unable to get in touch with anyone at the organisation.
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Meta, this is not acceptable. Be transparent and release his funds.” Another expressed, “Out of curiosity.. is there any tax payable on earnings made from social media.. by content creators?”
An individual, who claimed to be a content creator, commented, “I was upset that I had $180 stuck inside. Actually, it's not about the amount; it's about Meta's support team never providing support. Because I didn't receive a notification about the page I've been earning money from for 4 years, they claimed I didn't respond to them and disabled my page's monetisation feature. Even after reaching out to the support team, I never get a proper response. Having such strict rules is completely pointless.”
A fourth wrote, “If Meta can hold $600K from Waqar Zaka without explanation, what about smaller creators? This is not just his fight—it’s about fairness for all. Release the funds and restore trust.”
Though most showed their support for Zaka, a few wondered how he could earn such a large sum.
According to his X bio, Waqar Zaka from Pakistan resides in Dubai. He is an investor who creates content about crypto.
