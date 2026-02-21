Pakistani influencer accuses Meta of withholding $600,000 in monetisation earnings

A content creator from Pakistan has alleged that Meta has withheld over $600,000 in monetisation earnings. In a viral video, the creator detailed a year-long struggle to access his funds, only to recently discover that nearly half of the balance had vanished from the payout dashboard. With over $250,000 allegedly missing and no response from support, the creator is warning others that their digital livelihoods may be more vulnerable than they realise. The Pakistani influencer Waqar Zaka who accused Meta of withholding his payment. ( X/@ZakaWaqar)

“This can happen with you too. Be careful watch the video till the end , I hope Elon Musk don’t do what Meta is doing with content creators,” crypto influencer Waqar Zaka tweeted.

Also Read: 'Divided by match, united by rent': Indian-Pak roommates in UK win hearts with playful banter. Watch

He alleged, “Facebook Meta has held more than 600,000 USD (over six hundred thousand dollars) of my monetization earnings for one year. This started right after I posted videos supporting Pakistan during the India Pakistan war. From that day an unknown error appeared and Facebook Meta stopped replying to every support request.”

He continued, “Now after one year when I checked the same payout account, more than half of the money has disappeared and only around 350,000 USD (three hundred and fifty thousand dollars) is showing. Anyone who wants to confirm this can watch the video. Facebook Meta does not reply and gives no explanation and this can happen to anyone. I believe this money is lost, and there is still no response from Meta or any media outlet explaining where the missing amount has gone.”