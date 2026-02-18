'Divided by match, united by rent': Indian-Pak roommates in UK win hearts with playful banter. Watch

A light-hearted Instagram reel featuring two roommates in the UK has gone viral after Pakistan’s recent loss to India, earning widespread praise for its humour and portrayal of cross-border friendship. The duo, Indian vocalist Yusuf Sulemani and Pakistani trainee aircraft engineer Ali Raza, captured attention online with their playful banter following the high-voltage cricket clash. Social media users praised the roommates for their “non-toxic humour". (Instagram/@ali.raza7968)

In the now-viral clip, Raza is seen making rotis in the kitchen when Sulemani walks in wearing a T-shirt resembling a Pakistani jersey. He quickly begins teasing his roommate about Pakistan’s performance. “Sahibzada Farhan,” Sulemani says, referring to the Pakistani batsman who was dismissed for a duck, before bursting into laughter.

Annoyed but clearly amused, Raza shoos him away and turns to the camera, saying, “Do you guys see? This is the problem of living with an Indian after Pakistan loses a match to India.”

"Divided by the match, united by the rent," the video was captioned on Instagram.