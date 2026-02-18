'Divided by match, united by rent': Indian-Pak roommates in UK win hearts with playful banter. Watch
A video of Indian and Pakistani roommates joking after the T20 World Cup match is winning praise for its wholesome humour.
A light-hearted Instagram reel featuring two roommates in the UK has gone viral after Pakistan’s recent loss to India, earning widespread praise for its humour and portrayal of cross-border friendship. The duo, Indian vocalist Yusuf Sulemani and Pakistani trainee aircraft engineer Ali Raza, captured attention online with their playful banter following the high-voltage cricket clash.
In the now-viral clip, Raza is seen making rotis in the kitchen when Sulemani walks in wearing a T-shirt resembling a Pakistani jersey. He quickly begins teasing his roommate about Pakistan’s performance. “Sahibzada Farhan,” Sulemani says, referring to the Pakistani batsman who was dismissed for a duck, before bursting into laughter.
Annoyed but clearly amused, Raza shoos him away and turns to the camera, saying, “Do you guys see? This is the problem of living with an Indian after Pakistan loses a match to India.”
"Divided by the match, united by the rent," the video was captioned on Instagram.
Social media reactions
Users praised the roommates for their “non-toxic humour,” calling the exchange wholesome and refreshingly free of hostility despite the political rivalry between the two nations. Many said the video served as a reminder that friendships between Indians and Pakistanis continue to flourish beyond political tensions.
“I still think if this politics and certain extremists from both sides are put out, it would be really great,” one user wrote. Another commented, “So cute video … love from India.”
Others focused on the lighter side of the clip. “That’s some good roti skills you got,” a third user remarked, while another joked, “He’s so sweet I would’ve danced and teased sooooooo much more.”
India vs Pakistan
The cheerful moment comes in the backdrop of India’s emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday - their biggest win over their arch-rivals in the format. Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 while chasing a target of 176 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the win, India now leads the head-to-head record against Pakistan 8-1 in the tournament.
