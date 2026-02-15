Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, social media explodes with memes

The internet is flooded with memes after Team India defeated Pakistan by a record 61-run margin in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash, triggering celebrations and jokes from cricket fans across social media. India beat Pakistan by 61 runs. (AFP)

India put up a strong total of 175/7 before delivering a disciplined bowling performance to bowl Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs. The comprehensive win helped India sail into the Super 8 stage in style, becoming the first team to qualify.

The emphatic result sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with fans sharing viral memes mocking Pakistan’s batting collapse while praising India’s dominant display in the high-voltage encounter.