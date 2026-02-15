Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: India crush Pakistan by 61 runs, social media explodes with memes
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: India put up a strong total of 175/7 before delivering a disciplined bowling performance to bowl Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs
The internet is flooded with memes after Team India defeated Pakistan by a record 61-run margin in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash, triggering celebrations and jokes from cricket fans across social media.
India put up a strong total of 175/7 before delivering a disciplined bowling performance to bowl Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs. The comprehensive win helped India sail into the Super 8 stage in style, becoming the first team to qualify.
The emphatic result sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with fans sharing viral memes mocking Pakistan’s batting collapse while praising India’s dominant display in the high-voltage encounter.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
(Also Read: Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Funny memes flood social media as Pakistan wickets fall one after another against India)
India thrash Pakistan by record 61-run margin
India capped off the victory when Hardik Pandya claimed the final wicket. Pakistan’s chase of 176 never gained momentum, as regular breakthroughs kept the pressure firmly on their batting line-up. Pandya played a key role with the ball alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, with each picking up two wickets to dismantle Pakistan’s innings.
Following India’s victory, Suryakumar Yadav hailed the team’s fearless approach and collective effort. “This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More