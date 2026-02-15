Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Funny memes flood social media as Pakistan wickets fall one after another against India

Social media is buzzing with funny memes after Pakistan lost 7 wickets within 12 overs during the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. As wickets continue to fall, memes and jokes quickly spread across platforms. (X/@Arya2898AD)

Much of the online reaction focused on Babar Azam, who became the target of satire after his dismissal in the chase at Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s star batter, expected to anchor the innings, struggled to build momentum and fell cheaply to Axar Patel. Soon after, fans began sharing sarcastic “Real Dhurandar” memes.