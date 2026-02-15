Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Funny memes flood social media as Pakistan wickets fall one after another against India
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Funny memes have flooded social media as Pakistan wickets continue to fall.
Social media is buzzing with funny memes after Pakistan lost 7 wickets within 12 overs during the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 match against India.
Much of the online reaction focused on Babar Azam, who became the target of satire after his dismissal in the chase at Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s star batter, expected to anchor the innings, struggled to build momentum and fell cheaply to Axar Patel. Soon after, fans began sharing sarcastic “Real Dhurandar” memes.
As Pakistan wickets continue to fall, memes and jokes quickly spread across platforms.
India had earlier posted 175/7, the highest total in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches, setting Pakistan a target of 176.
Pakistan’s trouble started in the very first over when Hardik Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck. In the next over, Saim Ayub top-edged a 6 before Jasprit Bumrah bowled a perfect yorker to send him back.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha hit a boundary but was dismissed on the very next ball, leaving the team struggling at 13/3.
