Harrowing final post of 28-year-old beauty influencer swept to her death in flash flood: ‘I’m going to…'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 26, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Jeniffer Soares Martins and her husband were seen clinging to their car amid heavy flooding. Her husband managed to survive but she tragically lost her life.

A harrowing incident of a beauty influencer being swept to her death in a flash flood was captured on camera. A video on social media shows her and her husband clinging to their car in raging floodwaters. They were swept away as onlookers tried to save their lives.

Beauty influencer Jeniffer Soares Martins who was swept to her death in a flood in Brazil. (Instagram/@jheisoaresmartins)
Beauty influencer Jeniffer Soares Martins who was swept to her death in a flood in Brazil. (Instagram/@jheisoaresmartins)

“Haunting last post”

The incident took place in Brazil in the early hours of November 24. Jeniffer Soares Martins and her husband were caught in the heavy rain that caused flooding throughout the city of Uberlândia. Reportedly, moments before the flood, she took to social media to share a video of her captioned, “I'm going to be young again.”

Dailymail shared a video on Instagram that shows the last moments of the influencer clinging to her car, with her husband beside her. It also captures people trying to get a ladder close to them in an attempt to rescue the couple.

According to the New York Post, the local authorities reported that Martins’ husband, Wallison Lima, managed to survive the flood, but she tragically lost her life.

(This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

“I just wanted her back,” her husband later took to social media and wrote, along with a few crying emoticons. The couple was married for eight years and together for about 14.

An Instagram influencer, Martins often shared videos of shopping, her outfits, and her life in Brazil. Her sudden demise has left her followers in shock, and they have expressed their profound grief in the comments section of the posts she previously shared on Instagram.

“We inform you that the situation in the city of Uberlândia is under control. Electricity, water supply, internet, and telephone services have not been affected. There are no isolated communities or blocked highways,” the government said in a statement.

