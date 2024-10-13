Himachal men beat python to rescue Nilgai calf, video angers internet: 'It's against nature'

In horrifying video, two men in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were seen shaking a python to rescue a Nilgai calf it had swallowed. The video which showed the locals' attempt at freeing the calf from the jaws of the serpent has divided the internet. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on X and posed a question to users.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on X and posed a question to users.

"Is it right to interfere in the natural world like this, or did they do the right thing?" he asked.

The video showed two men picking the python by its tail and shaking it vigourously. The reptile's jaws are left open as the calf's body is slowly pushed out of its mouth. A group of people watch the whole incident and record videos. The snake is repeatedly slammed on the ground for several minutes to push the calf out. At the end of the clip, the snake finally regurgitates the calf, but its dead and the reptile lies next to it motionless. (Also read: Terrifying’: Man bravely handles highly aggressive cobra during rescue. Watch)

Take a look at the viral video here:

The post quickly went viral on social media, with nearly one million views, but most users criticised the locals' actions.

‘It’s against nature'

Many argued that it is not up to humans to interfere with nature. One user pointed out, "The calf was already dead once it was inside the python's throat and suffocated. What sense does it make to beat the python?"

Experts agree, suggesting that the calf likely did not survive the constriction and suffocation by the time the video was filmed.

"They tried to save a calf that was already dead, prioritising it over the snake simply because the calf is more relatable," said another user.

"It’s against nature. Every creature has the right to hunt for its food, and interference like this is wrong," wrote a third user.

"They ended up harming two animals. Neelgai calf is anyway dead. Snake will starve now. Too many low IQ citizens in my country," read one comment. (Also read: ‘Snake party’: Man celebrates birthday by lying amongst giant pythons. Watch)