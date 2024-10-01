Man bravely handles highly aggressive cobra during rescue: 'This is pure courage'

King cobras are renowned as one of the most fearsome reptiles on Earth. Their sheer size and potent venom strike fear into the hearts of many. Now, a dramatic video has emerged on social media, capturing a man's brave attempt to rescue a giant king cobra in Kerala. The video, shared by Arshad Ali on Instagram, has taken the internet by storm, racking up an astonishing 13 million views. A viral video showed a man attempting to rescue a giant king cobra in Kerala.(Instagram/ayub_rider28_official.follow)

A tense rescue mission

In the footage, the man is seen attempting to place the massive king cobra into a sack. The snake, however, seems unwilling to cooperate, making several attempts to strike back at its would-be captor. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate, and no one was harmed during the encounter. The video showcases not only the man’s bravery but also the cobra's impressive size and agility.

Reactions from the online community

The internet has been abuzz with reactions to the viral video. One user remarked, “I can’t believe he was so brave! I would have run the other way.” Another commenter noted, “That snake is huge! How did he manage to do that without getting bitten?” Some viewers expressed concern for the rescuer’s safety, stating, “What if the cobra had struck? That would’ve been a different story!” Others were simply astonished, with one user saying, “Nature is truly amazing, but it’s also terrifying!” A few even shared personal anecdotes, recalling their own encounters with snakes. One shared, “I once saw a small snake in my garden, and I couldn’t sleep for days!”

A reminder of nature’s power

This incident is not isolated; a similar situation occurred recently in Odisha, where a massive 11-foot cobra was found roaming in a home.

Wildlife officials were called to safely rescue the snake and return it to its natural habitat, reminding us of the importance of respecting wildlife boundaries.