Cobra spotted at Greater Noida's Gaur City society, successfully rescued. See pics

A recent cobra sighting in a society located in Greater Noida has caused significant alarm among local residents. The incident unfolded when the snake was spotted near Tower C, in the park side area of Gaur City 1. Shortly thereafter, a safety notice was distributed to inform residents about the situation and advise them to be vigilant while traversing the area. A cobra was spotted in Greater Noida.(X/@GreaterNoidaW)

(Also read: Heart-stopping video shows huge cobra emerging from toilet in Indore)

Safety notice issued

Dated September 26, the notice alerted residents: “Dear residents, we would like to bring to your notice that a snake is found roaming around Tower C, park side area today.” The maintenance office also emphasised the need for caution, stating, “We would request all the residents to be careful while roaming to the park side area. Especially brief your kids to be very careful.”

The notice provided reassurance, confirming that the security team had safely captured the snake and handed it over to the forest department for further action.

Successful capture by security team

Following a tense and risky operation, the security team at Gaur City 1 successfully captured the reptile and placed it in a closed enclosure. The snake was then handed over to officials from the city’s forest department, who will facilitate its release back into its natural habitat.

Two images of the captured cobra were shared on social media, showing the reptile secured in a blue bin. The accompanying caption read, “Cobra snake found in the Central Park of 4th Avenue Society, Gaur City 1. Security personnel risked their lives to catch the snake.” The images captured the swift action taken by the security team, highlighting their bravery during the incident.

Check out the post here:

(Also read: Terrifying 9-foot king cobra found hiding in bedroom in Karnataka. Viral video)

Comparative incident in Karnataka

In a related note, a similar situation recently occurred in Karnataka, where a 9-foot-long king cobra was discovered inside a family home. The snake had made its way into a wooden box located on a loft. Upon discovering the massive reptile, the family immediately contacted the forest department for assistance.

Watch the clip here:

The rescue operation was led by Ajay Giri, a field director from the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), who successfully captured the king cobra and released it back into the wild under the supervision of forest officials.