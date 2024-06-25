 Huge cobra found inside toilet commode in Indore. Video is not for the faint-hearted | Trending - Hindustan Times
Huge cobra found inside toilet commode in Indore. Video is not for the faint-hearted

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 25, 2024 07:45 AM IST

Snake rescuer removes huge cobra from toilet in Indore, video goes viral with 6.6M views

An Indore-based snake rescuer has shared a video of a huge cobra emerging from a toilet commode in the city. The jaw-dropping video was shared by Rajesh Jat, a well known snake rescuer.

A cobra was found inside a commode in Indore, Madhya Pradesh,(Instagram/@rajesh_indori_snake_rescuer_)
A cobra was found inside a commode in Indore, Madhya Pradesh,(Instagram/@rajesh_indori_snake_rescuer_)

Jat told Times Now that he received a call about the snake on the night of April 1. “We got a call from a resident of Indore who said they had seen a snake in their bathroom,” he recalled. “I asked them to keep an eye on the snake and maintain their distance. However, they got scared and locked the bathroom from the outside,” he said.

When Jat reached the house, he could not find the snake in the bathroom. Then, he looked inside the commode and realised it was a huge cobra staring back at him.

“When I arrived, I could not see the snake. Then, I looked inside the commode and saw something black, which appeared to be the mouth of a highly venomous cobra,” he told Times Now.

A video of Jat guiding the cobra out with the help of some water was shared on his Instagram page, where many called it their worst nightmare. The video shows the cobra emerging from the commode slowly, guided by water from a hose held by Jat. Once it is nearly out, the snake rescuer swoops down and grabs it by the tail before exiting the bathroom with the struggling reptile.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared on May 25, the video has racked up a whopping 6.6 million views and hundreds of comments.

“My fear came true,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section.

“New fear unlocked,” said another. Several people hailed the snake rescuer for undertaking a dangerous job with such confidence. “Salute to you brother,” said one.

The snake was identified as an Indian spectacled cobra, a member of the “big four” group of snakes responsible for the most snakebites in India.

