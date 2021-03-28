‘Holi as a form of art’: Apple’s festival-related post wows people. See pics

“Incredible”, “amazing,”, and “outstanding” – are among the many appreciative words you’ll be inclined to use after seeing the Holi-related images shared by Apple. Posted on the tech giant’s official Instagram profile, the pictures will leave you mesmerised.

In the caption, Apple mentioned that they commissioned photographer Dhruvin S to click the incredible images. They also shared a quote by the artist himself.

“Commissioned by Apple. In celebration of #Holi, photographer Dhruvin S. reframes how we look at traditional colorful Holi powder. ‘I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this’,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the images and prepare to get amazed:

Since being posted some nine hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 4.6 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“They are incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love, love, love,” shared another. “Great art,” said a third.

What do you think of the Holi-related images? Did they wow you too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

holi instagram Topics