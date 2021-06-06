Hooman pranks cats with fake alligator, their curious reactions amuse people. Watch

In order to make your Sunday brighter, here is an adorably hilarious video involving two unsuspecting cats and their pranking hooman. Chances are that the reactions of the furry animals will leave you amused.

The video is shared on YouTube along with the caption that reads, “Toby and Mr. Mika immediately realized that this isn't a Koi....At the end they noticed it was all fake. No worries they are not traumatized. The fishies weren't afraid at all, just curious as always.”

Take a look at the amusing video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered several reactions. Many shared how the video has left them smiling. Some also posted appreciative words for the cats.

“Toby and Mika's reaction to the alligator cry is too cute. Many kisses,” wrote a YouTube user. “Toby and Mika : Alligator are you our new friend, like the koi fishes?” shared another. “Mika is saying that is not one of my fish buddies. Toby is like eh whatever,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

