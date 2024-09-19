Housing society issues notice over ‘too many parcels'. X calls it a ‘fair request’

A notice issued by a housing society about “too many parcels” has found support from X users. Usually, when such notices are issued, people get vocal, showing their disapproval of the decision. This particular memo, however, gained appreciation from most social media users. The notice, issued particularly for “bachelors”, asks them to stop requesting security guards to receive deliveries on their behalf. The image shows a letter issued by a housing society, especially to bachelors, for “too many parcels.” (X/@upshagunn)

An X user wrote, “Society presidents are insane. My cousin’s building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day.” The notice details that the security guard, who has been working for seven years, informed the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) that his regular work was affected due to the “large numbers of parcels" he had to manage daily.

Take a look at the entire notice here:

With over 3.1 lakh views, the share has accumulated close to 3,600 likes. It has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this post?

“They have a point. In India, we think that a security guard is the sole in charge of everything. Don’t treat him like your baggage collector,” posted an X user. Another added, “That is a reasonable request. Who gets 10-15 parcels a day?”

A third expressed, “There is nothing wrong in that request. How much effort does it take to be more thoughtful in a community living set-up? What if they ask them to come to the gate to collect their orders rather than allow the delivery person in?” A fourth wrote, “Why should security personnel receive any stuff? This is strictly prohibited in our society.”

What are your thoughts on this notice?