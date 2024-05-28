How this 66-year-old man reversed his type 2 diabetes and lost 18 kg in six months

Six years ago, Devlin Donaldson, CEO of a nonprofit company, suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes - a disease he didn’t know he was living with for years. After his diagnosis, Donaldson started taking medications, but unfortunately, it did not have the desired effect. The man prioritised vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower and preferred to munch on nuts. (Representative image)

Hopeless, thinking he would “die young”, Donaldson signed up for an app that tracked his blood sugar, diet, exercise, sleep, and medications and provided him with personalised insights, reported Business Insider.

The app required Donaldson to manually enter everything he ate. It then guided him on what to eat, when to eat, and how certain foods affected his blood sugar levels. The app also tracked his sleep patterns and different activities that impacted his health.

Donaldson prioritised vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower and preferred to munch on nuts. He expressed that his body reacted better when he ate vegetables before consuming protein in a meal.

He also prioritised sleep, drank a small amount of apple cider vinegar daily, and took multivitamins.

Within six months of using the app, Donaldson claimed that he started noticing significant changes in his health, including shedding 18 kg.

“My good cholesterol went up, my bad cholesterol came down, my triglycerides came down, my inflammation scores all dropped. I mean, all the numbers went in the right directions so quickly,” Donaldson told Business Insider.

Soon, his diabetes went into remission, and he stopped taking diabetes medications and was medication-free for quite some time.

However, due to recent health issues, the 66-year-old CEO is currently taking a diabetes pill. Despite this, he is confident that he will be medication-free again in a month or two.

“What they’ve taught me is everybody screws up, but now you know what to do to be healthy again. I think I got into a really weird mental place with the disease, but the twin gave me hope, the hope got me committed, and that actually gave me life,” he further told the outlet.