Human takes care of lost cat for a while, decides to adopt one soon after. Watch

Many people are animal lovers and have dreams for years that they are going to become pet parents one day. But the person who recently shared a cat video on Reddit had no such idea about themselves or if they would ever like to adopt a pet cat. All of this was until one day, a cat randomly showed up at their door after getting lost.

The cat can be seen in the video snuggling with this human and they can be seen enjoying this moment of beautiful bonding as well. The caption of the video explains that the cat showed up at the human’s door and simply refused to leave as it was evidently an indoor cat.

“This cat showed up at my door a few days ago and wouldn’t leave. I guess she was lost. I found her owner and will give her back today. I was never really a cat person but this one changed my mind, I think I’ll be adopting a cat soon!” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video.

Watch it here:

It was posted on the subReddit r/cats around 21 hours ago. It has so far garnered more than 11,000 upvotes. The video has also received several comments from cat lovers.

“Well done for finding the owner and not just keeping it! They will be so grateful,” commented a Redditor. “This cat is like a missionary for the Cat Lovers Club... showed up at your house like ‘Hello sir, do you have a minute to talk about cats?’, converted you into a cat person and left. Mission accomplished,” joked another. “That's a great cat right there,” commented a third.

