Human tries to take doggo’s favourite toy. Watch what happens

Dogs often have a special liking towards some of their toys. And pet parents know all too well that it’s not easy taking those toys away from the doggos. They can be torn or broken or dirty but the pet would do its best to keep the toy ‘safe’. This video highlights a similar bond between a doggo and his favourite toy.

The video has been posted on Instagram page ‘barleyboy' that features the adventures of a golden retriever named Barley and his best friend, a stuffed toy called Fluffy. This hilarious video shows what happens when Barley’s human tries to take Fluffy away from him.

“It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #OneOfHisNewGames and #FluffyInTheMiddle have also been used. The clip shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and refusing to let it go.

Watch the video below:

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 7,500 likes and several delightful comments.

“Get your own fluffy,” commented an individual imagining Barley’s thoughts. “He is so adorable and cute,” shared another. “No sharing of fluffy!” wrote a third.

What do you think about this video?