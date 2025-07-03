‘I technically died’: Man holds fake funeral, gets death certificate to claim 4,300 airline refund

YouTuber Maximilian Arthur Fosh, known to his fans as Max Fosh, shared a video in which he fakes his own death to get about ₹4,300 from an airline after it refused to refund him the fare for a missed flight. Titled “I Technically Died,” the video shows how Fosh managed to get a death certificate, a fake funeral, and even a refund approval. However, in the end, he doesn’t claim the refund money, and the content creator hilariously explains why. YouTuber Max Fosh faked his own death for an airline refund. (YouTuber/@MaxFosh)

Fosh explains that each year, people lose money after airlines refuse to refund them. So, on principle, he wanted to try to get a refund from the airline he was supposed to travel with.

On the airline's website, he finds out that the company refunds the money if the flyer is deceased. So, he starts by researching ways to be “technically dead,” including ways to stop one’s heart.

However, his solution finally came in the form of the Principality of Seborga - a small Italian village that claims to be a micronation. Fosh visited the place to get a death certificate from the princess of the unrecognised nation and even held a fake funeral for himself.

Once he gets the documents, he contacts the airline and receives a refund request form. However, throughout the video, he warns others not to try this stunt.

Why didn’t Max Fosh withdraw the refund amount?

It is because his lawyer warned him that withdrawing the refund amount would be fraudulent. During a phone conversation, the lawyer says, “It’s not fraud, but it is fraudulent… Normally I would let you, but this time I really have to put my foot down.”

Take a look at the entire video:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Max Fosh is probably one of the only people who actually read all of the terms and conditions just to save himself £37.28.” Another added, “Dude is so petty that he booked another flight in order to get a refund for a flight.” Seveal others on social media expressed similar sentiments.

A third expressed. “They can't charge you for fraud if you're dead.” A fourth remarked, “It's funny how he applied for a refund for himself from his death. Surprised no one else has picked that up.”

Who is Max Fosh?

The content creator is known for making videos on "loophole" stunts and social experiments. At the time of writing this report, his YouTube channel, which started in 2016, had over 4.69 million subscribers.

Among his most popular videos are one in which he claimed he became richer than Elon Musk for seven minutes and another in which he found out the individual who was born in the same hospital as him 30 years ago.