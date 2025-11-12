‘If I found a pot of gold’: Billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares old note from nephew Eric days after his wedding

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a message from her nephew when he was just a child, explaining how it inspired her to do what she does. The founder of the biopharmaceutical giant revealed that her nephew, Eric, shared the message when he was just six years old. Billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at her nephew's wedding reception in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

“This is my nephew Eric’s beautiful message at Age 6, that has inspired me to do what I do,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote and posted a picture.

It shows a cutout of a pot with gold coins drawn on it. A message on the artwork reads, “If I found a pot of gold I would give it to my aunt for her company to make new medicine for very bad disease. Eric.”

What did social media say?

“What a treasure! And now your niece and nephew are both continuing to carry the torch!” an individual remarked. Another added, “My nephew said something similar about sharing his toys. His simple logic was that it just makes everyone happier. That kind of honest perspective is a powerful reminder to focus on what truly matters in our own lives.”

A third posted, “Eric is a smart cookie.” A fourth wrote, “That is such a sweet and thoughtful message. Kids really have the purest hearts and remind us what truly matters.”

Who are Eric and Claire Mazumdar?

Eric Mazumdar, the son of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s brother, Ravi Mazumdar, is an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He tied the knot a few days ago with Ashley Pournamdari in Bengaluru.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s niece, Claire Mazumdar, is the founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics. The billionaire, while attending the opening bell ceremony of Bicara Therapeutics at Nasdaq last year, said, “I am bursting with pride to see Indian innovation being valued in the world's most respected stock exchange. So very proud of my amazing niece Claire Mazumdar.”

What is Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s net worth?

One of India's richest self-made women, she founded biopharmaceutical firm Biocon in 1978. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion.