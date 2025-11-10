Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw attends nephew Eric Mazumdar’s wedding reception at Taj Bengaluru

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was photographed at the wedding reception of her nephew Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Eric is the son of her brother, Ravi Mazumdar. Biocon billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at her nephew's wedding reception.

Based in the US, Eric Mazumdar works Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Economics at the California Institute of Technology. He recently married Ashley Pournamdari.

The newlyweds hosted a wedding reception at Taj West End, Bengaluru. The reception was graced by several high-profile guests, including Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar.

“Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness,” he posted on X.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw thanked him for attending the reception.

NA Haris, Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority, also shared photos with the newlyweds and with Mazumdar-Shaw from the celebration.

Journalist Jackie Pinto posted pics from the reception. “The Prince of Wales lawns was transformed into a floral dreamscape, we spent a magical evening toasting the gorgeous couple Ashley and Eric in the company of friends, family and gliterratti from across the world!” she revealed.

More about Eric Mazumdar

Dr Eric Vivek Mazumdar is an academic and researcher who was appointed as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on the board of Biocon Limited effective in November 2021.

Professionally, Eric Mazumdar is an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). His research lies at the intersection of engineering, machine learning, and economics, focusing on the fundamental limits of learning algorithms in societal systems and the design of machine learning algorithms for real-world deployment, according to a Biocon filing.

Academically, Eric holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).