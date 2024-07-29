In UP’s Aligarh, teacher sleeps in classroom while students fan her. Watch viral video

A shocking incident has come to light at a government school in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A teacher was caught on camera taking a nap while students fanned her with a handheld hand. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the quality of education being imparted in government schools. UP: Primary school teacher sleeping on the floor while students fan her in Aligarh. (X/@Gulzar_sahab)

“If teachers themselves behave in such a manner, how can one expect quality education? A female teacher was caught on camera, making innocent children fan her to escape the scorching heat,” reads the caption to the video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

It further reads, “A video has gone viral on social media showing a teacher in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, forcing young students to fan her during a scorching hot day. The incident took place at a government school in Gokulpura village, Dhanipur block.”

The video shows the teacher comfortably resting on a mat inside the classroom while young students take turns fanning her to provide relief from the scorching heat.

The video that has sparked a debate online was shared on July 27. It has since received more than 11,000 views and close to 200 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“When these children grow up, they look for leaked question papers to answer since they don’t have a strong education foundation,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Take strict action.”

“Why does the government pay such salaries? And what is the state of government schools? Such young children are being made to fan her. There should be cameras everywhere. Only then will this negligence stop,” reads one of the comments when translated to English from Hindi.