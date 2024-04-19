UP school principal caught getting a facial done on campus, bites teacher who recorded video

In an unusual turn of events, a principal of a government school in Uttar Pradesh found herself in a controversy after being caught during a beauty treatment session instead of teaching students. Principal (left) getting facial in school kitchen bites (right) the teacher who recorded her on camera. (X/@NCMIndiaa)

According to a report by NDTV, Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school in Unnao, was reportedly undergoing a facial treatment during school hours. The incident took place in the cooking area of the school premises in Dandamau village, Bighapur block.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

It was Anam Khan, a teacher at the school, who saw Singh receiving the facial and recorded the scene. In the now-viral video, Khan confronts Singh, who hastily rises from her chair and starts chasing Khan. However, the situation escalates when Singh allegedly bites Khan's hand, causing it to bleed.

Following the altercation, the matter was brought to the attention of the block education officer, prompting an investigation into the incident. Bighapur police also registered a case against Singh after Khan underwent a medical examination to document her injuries.

Maya Rai, the Circle Officer of Bighapur, told NDTV, "We received a complaint from the assistant teacher of the school in Dandamau village that the headmistress was receiving a facial treatment on the premises and assaulted her when caught. We will take necessary action in this matter."