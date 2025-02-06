US millionaire Bryan Johnson hits back at Indian doctor who mocked him as ‘laughable, delusional OCD’

Indian doctor Shikhar Ganjoo sparked controversy on social media after mocking US millionaire and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson following his abrupt departure from Nikhil Kamath’s podcast due to air pollution concerns. Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old entrepreneur, became famous on social media with his attempts at age-reversal. (Instagram )

Taking to X, Dr. Ganjoo wrote, “Longevity rant is a laughable, deluded OCD tirade. Every word reeks of pseudo-scientific desperation, turning his life into a pompous farce. His rigid rituals are not inspiring but a miserable mockery of living.”

Johnson, known for his investments in health technology and strict wellness routines, responded to the remark with a cryptic reply, “Dr. Ganjoo, how did you sleep last night?”

The incident traces back to Johnson's recent appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast series, “WTF.” The session, which aimed to explore the future of health and wellness, took an unexpected turn when Johnson chose to walk out, citing poor air quality in the recording room.

“When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air, which made the air purifier I’d brought with me ineffective,” Johnson wrote on X, sharing his side of the story.

He further revealed that by the third day of his visit to India, he had developed a throat burn and skin rash due to air pollution. Johnson highlighted how air pollution “has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known.”

Nithin Kamath shared his key takeaway from age-reversal millionaire Bryan Johnson's appearance on his brother Nikhil's WTF podcast. Before leaving over health concerns, Johnson debunked a myth Kamath once believed.

"The biggest takeaway for me after meeting @bryan_johnson was debunking the myth I once believed: that only Delhi in India has an air quality problem and that it occurs only in winter," he said in post on Instagram.

