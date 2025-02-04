Guest leaves Nikhil Kamath’s interview midway: ‘I did end this podcast early due to…’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, “WTF is,” hosts guests from various walks of life. In his recent episode on longevity, he invited US millionaire Bryan Johnson, along with other guests, to discuss “where health and wellness are headed.” However, the American entrepreneur, perplexed by India's air quality, decided to end the interview early. Following this, people posted several remarks about the incident. Now, the anti-ageing influencer has opened up to share the reason behind his decision, explaining his side of the story. Nikhil Kamath’s guest ended the interview early during the latest episode of his “WTF is” podcast on longevity. (Instagram/@nikhilkamathcio)

“When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective,” the millionaire wrote.

He explained that he suffered from a rash and throat burn on the third day of his India visit due to the polluted air. He further said air pollution “has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known.”

“It was so confusing”

“People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing,” he further wrote, adding, “The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers.”

He then goes on to say that the pollution-related issues disappeared once he returned to the US. However, according to him, he saw something in his country that is “worse than air pollution in the long term.” He then spoke about obesity, claiming that “42.4% of Americans are obese.”

Check out his entire post here:

In this episode of WTF is Podcast, Nikhil Kamath, in addition to Brayn Johnson, invited Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners, and Jitendra Chouksey, founder of FITTR.

He was also joined by his brother, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, and Nithin’s wife, Seema Kamath, Director at Zerodha.