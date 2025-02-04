Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Guest leaves Nikhil Kamath’s interview midway: ‘I did end this podcast early due to…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 04, 2025 07:43 AM IST

Nikhil Kamath hosts a podcast series called “WTF is”, where he hosts “friends and industry experts” for “casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations.”

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, “WTF is,” hosts guests from various walks of life. In his recent episode on longevity, he invited US millionaire Bryan Johnson, along with other guests, to discuss “where health and wellness are headed.” However, the American entrepreneur, perplexed by India's air quality, decided to end the interview early. Following this, people posted several remarks about the incident. Now, the anti-ageing influencer has opened up to share the reason behind his decision, explaining his side of the story.

Nikhil Kamath’s guest ended the interview early during the latest episode of his “WTF is” podcast on longevity. (Instagram/@nikhilkamathcio)
Nikhil Kamath’s guest ended the interview early during the latest episode of his “WTF is” podcast on longevity. (Instagram/@nikhilkamathcio)

“When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective,” the millionaire wrote.

Also Read: Billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s ‘hooked on makhana’ remark goes viral after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech. Here’s why

He explained that he suffered from a rash and throat burn on the third day of his India visit due to the polluted air. He further said air pollution “has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known.”

“It was so confusing”

Bryan Johnson's post on Nikhil Kamath's podcast. (X/@bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson's post on Nikhil Kamath's podcast. (X/@bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson on ending Nikhil Kamath's podcast early. (X/@bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson on ending Nikhil Kamath's podcast early. (X/@bryan_johnson)

“It was so confusing”

“People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing,” he further wrote, adding, “The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers.”

He then goes on to say that the pollution-related issues disappeared once he returned to the US. However, according to him, he saw something in his country that is “worse than air pollution in the long term.” He then spoke about obesity, claiming that “42.4% of Americans are obese.”

Check out his entire post here:

In this episode of WTF is Podcast, Nikhil Kamath, in addition to Brayn Johnson, invited Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners, and Jitendra Chouksey, founder of FITTR.

Also Read: PM Modi's candid conversation with Nikhil Kamath: ‘My first podcast, don’t know how it’ll go’

He was also joined by his brother, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, and Nithin’s wife, Seema Kamath, Director at Zerodha.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On