‘My first podcast, don’t know how it’ll go’: PM Modi's candid conversation with Nikhil Kamath. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the next guest on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, a new trailer has revealed. Earlier, Kamath had shared a teaser of the next episode of his podcast “WTF is with Nikhil Kamath” where he was seen talking to a mystery guest in Hindi. Nikhil Kamath shared a trailer for his next podcast episode featuring PM Modi.(X/nikhilkamathco)

The trailer sent social media into a frenzy with most users guessing that the mystery guest was none other than the prime minister. A day later, Kamath shared an extended trailer for the episode, showing him in a candid conversation with PM Modi.

“I am sitting here in front on you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me,” Kamath says in the video in Hindi.

“This is my first podcast, I don't know how it'll go with your audience,” the prime minister responded, as the two shared a laugh.

Take a look at the video here:

The Zerodha co-founder shared his vision for the podcast, saying that he wanted to draw parallels between politics and entrepreneurship through their conversation.

He also asked PM Modi to excuse his “bad Hindi”. “Hum dono ki aise hi chalegi,” the prime minister reassured him.

Young blood in politics

PM Modi was asked to advise young people looking to join politics and he emphasised that there should always be good people becoming politicians. “They should come with a mission, not just ambition,” PM Modi summarised.

During the candid chat, he also talked about one of his old speeches when he was a chief minister. “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God,” he said.

The two also discussed wars around the world as well as the difference between PM Modi's first and second term. “Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were always told that politics is a dirty game. This belief is so ingrained in our psyche that it is almost impossible to change it. What is your one advice for people who think the same?” Kamath asked.

“If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation,” the prime minister said. The two-minute trailer ended with a message declaring that the episode will be out soon but no specific date was revealed.

