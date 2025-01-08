Who's the mystery guest on Nikhil Kamath's next interview? Zerodha co-founder's teaser sparks buzz

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser of the next episode of his podcast 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath' and the mystery guest featured on the show has left everyone guessing. In a short clip, shared by Kamath on social media, he can be seen talking in Hindi with his guest, recalling the last time they had met. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser for the newest episode of his podcast.(X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath reminded him that he was asking questions when they met a few years ago during a startup conference in Bengaluru. This elicits a laugh from the guest, which made users speculate about his identity.

Watch the video here:

Kamath posted the teaser with no caption. But that did not stop his followers from guessing who the mystery guest could be.

PM on podcast?

Although it seems unlikely, most social media users guessed that the mystery guest could be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Your podcast turned out to be the first podcast where he will appear. Super amazing,” said one user.

“Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in the form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country," said another user.

Others hoped that if Kamath did interview the PM, he asked him questions regarding the future growth of the country. "Nice. Looking forward to seeing him answer some interesting questions!" read a comment. One of them even demanded a behind-the-scenes video: “A separate video on Behind the Scenes for this interview please.”

Some social media users also speculated that the mystery guest could be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was recently interviewed by a YouTuber.