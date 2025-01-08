Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who's the mystery guest on Nikhil Kamath's next interview? Zerodha co-founder's teaser sparks buzz

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 08, 2025 06:59 PM IST

In a teaser for his podcast, Nikhil Kamath sparked curiosity among followers about a mystery guest.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser of the next episode of his podcast 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath' and the mystery guest featured on the show has left everyone guessing. In a short clip, shared by Kamath on social media, he can be seen talking in Hindi with his guest, recalling the last time they had met.

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser for the newest episode of his podcast.(X/@nikhilkamathcio)
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser for the newest episode of his podcast.(X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath reminded him that he was asking questions when they met a few years ago during a startup conference in Bengaluru. This elicits a laugh from the guest, which made users speculate about his identity.

Watch the video here:

Kamath posted the teaser with no caption. But that did not stop his followers from guessing who the mystery guest could be.

PM on podcast?

Although it seems unlikely, most social media users guessed that the mystery guest could be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Your podcast turned out to be the first podcast where he will appear. Super amazing,” said one user.

“Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in the form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country," said another user.

(Also read: Is Nikhil Kamath in Goa with Rhea Chakraborty? Actress's pics spark rumours)

Others hoped that if Kamath did interview the PM, he asked him questions regarding the future growth of the country. "Nice. Looking forward to seeing him answer some interesting questions!" read a comment. One of them even demanded a behind-the-scenes video: “A separate video on Behind the Scenes for this interview please.”

Some social media users also speculated that the mystery guest could be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was recently interviewed by a YouTuber.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On