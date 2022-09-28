Home / Trending / Indian food blogger posts video of 'dragon fruit chai'. Here's what people think

Indian food blogger posts video of 'dragon fruit chai'. Here's what people think

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:02 PM IST

In this video posted online by an Indian food blogger, one gets to see a man in Bangladesh preparing 'dragon fruit chai'.

The image, taken from the video, shows the man preparing 'dragon fruit chai'.(Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
The image, taken from the video, shows the man preparing 'dragon fruit chai'.(Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
A video of a man selling chai in Bangladesh has surfaced online and is receiving mixed responses from netizens. You might be wondering why? Well, as opposed to regular tea, this man is selling the piping hot drink mixed with dragon fruit pulp. And, as usual, many have a hard time digesting it.

The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian food blogger who runs the page called The Great Indian Foodie. "Pink Dragon Fruit waali chai ! Ye interesting reel aapke liye all the way from Bangladesh (Pink dragon fruit tea! This interesting reel is for you all the way from Bangladesh)," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #dragonfruitchai, #bangadeshfood, and #chai. In the video, a boy can be seen pouring hot tea into cups. He then adds some dragon fruit pulp and finishes it with a spoonful of condensed milk.

The post was shared a few days ago and has since received more than one lakh views and 2,300 likes. It has also received mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section.

"Nooooooo," posted an individual. "What did I just see?" wrote another. "How to unsee it?" enquired a third. "This is wow," expressed a fourth with heart emoticons. "How was it?" questioned a fifth with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoticon. What do you think of dragon fruit chai? Do you want to try it?

