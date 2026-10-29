Indian man in UAE had nearly 2 cm-long fish bone stuck in airway for over 2 months before doctors removed it

A 60-year-old Indian expatriate living in the UAE had a nearly 2 cm-long fish bone lodged in his airway for more than two months after accidentally inhaling it while eating. Doctors successfully removed the bone on September 11, according to details of the unusual medical case disclosed by the hospital on October 26.

Doctors in Dubai removed a nearly 2cm-long fish bone from an Indian man's airway more than two months after he accidentally inhaled it. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a Gulf News report, the patient, identified as Unnikrishnan Sivaraman, is a 60-year-old Sharjah resident who accidentally inhaled a milkfish bone on July 1.

Symptoms continued for weeks

Following the incident, Sivaraman experienced discomfort, severe nausea and blood-stained vomiting, prompting him to seek emergency treatment at Aster Hospital Al Qusais.

However, his symptoms persisted, including coughing, chest congestion and worsening breathing difficulties. A CT scan at another hospital eventually revealed the bone lodged in his lower airway.

Sivaraman was referred to Aster Hospital Mankhool on August 26, where doctors confirmed that the bone was stuck in his right main bronchus, the airway leading to his right lung.

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{{^usCountry}} Its prolonged presence had caused significant inflammation and tissue growth, making removal complicated. How doctors removed the fish bone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its prolonged presence had caused significant inflammation and tissue growth, making removal complicated. How doctors removed the fish bone {{/usCountry}}

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According to case details supplied by Aster DM Healthcare to The Brew News, the bone measured nearly 2 cm in length and 1 cm in width.

Pulmonologist Dr Jolsana Augustine used bronchoscopy to move the bone towards the upper airway. ENT specialist Dr Bharath Neranki Satish Rao then extracted it using specialised forceps while protecting the patient's vocal cords.

“When a foreign body remains in the airway for a prolonged period, inflammation and granulation tissue can make removal more challenging,” Dr Jolsana said.

“In this case, the size, sharp edges and location of the fish bone required careful planning and controlled manipulation. Close coordination between the Pulmonology, ENT and Anesthesia teams was essential for its safe removal while minimising the risk of airway injury or bleeding,” she added.

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Dr Bharath said: “Our focus was to remove the foreign body safely while protecting the vocal cord structures.”

Patient discharged within hours

The procedure was completed on September 11, and Sivaraman was discharged in stable condition within hours. At a follow-up appointment, he reported significant improvement in his breathing, with no further treatment required.

“I am very thankful to Dr. Jolsana, Dr. Bharath and the entire team at Aster Hospital Mankhool for the care and support I received. Dr. Jolsana explained everything clearly and made me feel comfortable throughout the treatment. I am very happy with my recovery and the significant improvement in my breathing and overall condition,” he said.

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