Indian marine techie in Norway explains how 7.5-hour flexible workdays improve work-life balance

While many people chase high salaries and long hours in competitive workplaces, a very different picture of daily life has appeared from Norway. Instead of fixed timings or strict schedules, many workplaces in Norway use a system of core hours and flexible hours.(@sachinoffshore/Instagram)

A video shared on Instagram by Indian marine techie, Sachin Dogra, has drawn attention to the country’s simple and flexible approach to work.

“Most companies in Norway follow a 7.5-hour workday. And many of them use a simple system: Core Hours + Flexible Hours,” the caption of the post reads.

Norway’s core hours system:

According to Dogra, most companies in Norway follow a 7.5-hour workday, but what makes it stand out is the way these hours are organised.

Instead of fixed timings or strict schedules, many workplaces use a system of core hours and flexible hours, giving employees far more control over their day.

“Core hours are the time when the team is expected to be available for meetings... Flexible hours allow people to finish the rest of their work whenever it fits their day,” the post adds.

In his video, Dogra explained that core hours are the period when everyone is expected to be available for meetings, teamwork, and essential communication.

Outside those hours, employees can complete the rest of their work whenever it suits them, early morning, later in the evening, or in between daily responsibilities like school runs or personal activities.

Dogra highlighted that this freedom allows people to design their day around their life instead of forcing life to fit rigid office timings.

“And that mindset is a major reason why Norway consistently ranks among the world’s happiest countries,” he adds.

Instagram users reacted by sharing how strongly the video resonated with them, with many saying it highlighted the stark difference between Norway’s flexible routine and their own long hours.

One of the users commented, “Watching this after 14 hours of work.”

A second user commented, “People in Europe live....we just survive in India.”

A third user commented, “Corporate mazdoor me khushi ki leher.”

“Idhar companies ke 8 core hours hote hen aur baki ke 16 flexible hours,” another user commented.

