Chennai man claims ‘toxic’ manager doesn’t allow leaves for two consecutive days

Getting leave approved at work is far from simple for one Chennai employee, who says securing even two days off in a row has become an exhausting monthly battle. The employee explained that planned two-day breaks almost always end up being split into separate days.

A detailed Reddit post sharing this experience, along with a screenshot of an email from the manager, has quickly drawn attention and sparked debate about rigid leave policies in the workplace.

No consecutive leave allowed:

According to the post, the employee plans days off well in advance and even submits a monthly leave schedule ahead of time. Despite this, every request for two consecutive days is reportedly rejected.

“This has always been my routine every month. He cries like a child every month when I mention 2 continuous days as 'Leave' and then I break it and take it in 2 different days,” the employee adds.

The email shared in the post shows the manager advising the employee to “avoid taking leave 2 days at a stretch” because it affects the team’s productivity.

The recurring reason cited in the email and in conversations, according to the employee, is that the team is small and any absence increases pressure on remaining members.

Reddit reacts:

The post drew a strong reaction from Reddit users, many of whom shared similar experiences with rigid managers and restrictive leave rules.

One of the users commented, “Seen these kinds of managers recently. They literally take zero responsibility and accountability.”

A second user commented, “'Planned' leaves are supposed to be planned by the employee. Not the employer”

“As someone who's spent a decade in the corporate - this is more of an organisational issue than a manager one,” another user commented.

