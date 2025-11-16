Noida CEO’s remark about hiring two interns for 50,000 instead of buying a coffee machine sparks discussion

A routine request for a coffee machine turned into an online debate after a Noida CEO made a surprising comparison between the cost of a coffee machine and hiring two interns. An interns’ coffee machine request led to an unexpected remark from the CEO.(Pexels/Representational Image)

An employee who works at an IT service company in Noida shared in a Reddit post an experience involving a group of newly joined interns.

“CEO purchases interns instead of coffee machine” the caption of the post reads.

CEO’s remark shocks interns:

According to the post, the interns came from “low-level Tier-1 and good Tier-2 colleges” and had recently started their training at the organisation.

As they settled in, the interns asked the CEO about installing a coffee machine in the office. What followed was a response that stunned the team and later caught the attention of users online.

The CEO reportedly replied: “In 50,000, I can buy 2 interns, why should I spend that much on a coffee machine?”

The post sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users questioning what kind of work culture companies are moving towards, where interns are compared to the cost of office equipment.

Several users said such comments show a worrying shift in how employees are valued.

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many calling the CEO’s comment disrespectful and pointing out how casually interns were compared to office expenses.

One of the users commented, “Maybe the CEO prefers the revenue that comes from the interns.”

A second user commented, “No doubt we are so behind in the Tech world compared to the US and China.”

Another user commented, “Being toxic or unethical may work for now, but it will ruin your future and damage your investors, too.”

