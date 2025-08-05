Indian taxi driver rang doorbells after racist attack in Ireland, no one helped him

An Indian taxi driver in Dublin has become the latest victim of a racist attack in Ireland. Lakhvir Singh was hit twice in the head with a bottle by two men who got into his cab under the pretext of being customers. This is the third assault on a person of Indian origin in Ireland in the last two weeks alone. An Indian taxi driver was attacked by two men in a suburb of Dublin in Ireland (Representational image via Shutterstock)

According to a report in Dublin Live, Singh has been living in Ireland for the last 23 years. He has worked as a cab driver for a decade.

The cowardly attack

On Friday night, Lakhvir Singh picked up two passengers whose ages he estimated to be around 20 or 21. The men said they wanted to be dropped off at Poppintree.

However, after they arrived at the destination, the men opened Singh’s door and attacked him, hitting him over the head with a bottle. Singh said they shouted “Go back to your own country” as they ran off.

Shaken and bloodied in the attack, the Indian cab driver tried ringing doorbells to ask for help. No one, however, came to his aid. Finally, he dialled 999 and gardai and emergency services arrived at the scene.

“I’m really scared”

Singh did not suffer serious injuries in the attack that left his car splattered with blood. He has, however, been left seriously shaken by the incident and feels it will be “very difficult” for him to go back to working as a taxi driver.

“In 10 years I've never seen anything like this happen,” he told Dublin Live.

"I'm really scared now and I'm off the road at the moment. It will be very hard to go back. My children are really scared,” said the father of two, who was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment after the assault.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault reported to have occurred in Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 at approximately 11:45pm on Friday, 1st August 2025. A man, aged in his 40s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. Investigations are ongoing,” said a Gardaí spokesperson.