‘He was so embarrassed’: Dublin woman gives blanket to stripped Indian Amazon employee after mob attack

Fresh details have emerged in the shocking attack on an Indian man in Dublin. Jennifer Murray, the local woman who rescued the Indian, said he was attacked by a group of teenagers who stripped him of his clothes and left him for dead in Tallaght, a suburb of Dublin in Ireland. An Indian man was assaulted by a group of Irish teenagers in Dublin (Representational image via Shutterstock)

In an emotional video shared on Facebook, Murray said this is not an isolated incident. The gang has targeted at least four other Indians in the recent past. “Your teenagers are going around stabbing innocent men in the face,” she said.

Falsely accused of pedophilia

Murray said she was driving around 6pm on Saturday when she saw the man “completely covered in blood”.

“Please help me,” the man requested Murray. Murray brought him over to where her car was parked and called the ambulance and the police.

Murray said that the teenagers who attacked the Indian man concocted a fake story about him acting inappropriately to justify their attack. They accused him of being a pedophile who was found with his pants down in a playground.

The Irish woman rejected this version of events in no uncertain terms. She repeatedly emphasised that the Indian man was “very nice”, polite and gentle. She accused the Irish teenagers of cooking up a fake story about him being a pedophile so the community would turn a blind eye to their racially-motivated attack.

“I knew that man had not done that. I knew straight away,” said Jennifer Murray, wondering how a gang could stab a man in broad daylight.

Murray said that the man told her he had been hired by Amazon and had arrived in Ireland only a week ago. He holds a degree from one of the top colleges in India and has a wife and an 11-month-old baby at home.

(Disclaimer: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised)

Stripped naked, attacked from behind

Murray broke down in tears as she spoke about the shocking attack on the unnamed Indian man. She said he was walking down to pray at a temple when he was attacked from behind by “these absolute scumbags”.

She also said he was miles away from a playground, negating the narrative about him being found with his pants down in a playground.

“They punched him in the head with what I can only say was blades between their knuckles. He went down, completely covered in blood. He’s got massive injuries. The blood did not stop flowing from his nose the whole hour I sat with him,” she revealed.

“They stripped him of his clothes. They took his trousers off him. They took his underwear. They took his shoes. They took his phone. They took his bank cards. They took everything. They left him for dead… they very, very easily could have killed him with what they did,” she said.

Murray broke down repeatedly as she recalled how the man kept thanking her repeatedly. “He was so embarrassed,” she said, as he had been stripped. She gave him a blanket out of her car and waited for him for over an hour for the ambulance to arrive.