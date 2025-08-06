Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian woman in Canada shares racist online remarks: 'Face to face, they’re so sweet'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 12:07 pm IST

An Indian woman in Canada shared a video exposing racist online comments she received.

An Indian woman residing in Canada has drawn widespread attention online after sharing a video that highlights the offensive and racist remarks she often receives from white individuals on social media. The clip, posted on the Instagram account of a woman named Shikha, features a text overlay that reads: “Weird comments I get from white people as an Indian living abroad.”

A Canadian-based Indian woman called out racism in a viral post.(Instagram/indianbloggerincanada)
A Canadian-based Indian woman called out racism in a viral post.(Instagram/indianbloggerincanada)

(Also read: ‘This is the reality of Canada’: Indian woman shares video of massive job fair queues for just 5 positions)

In the video, Shikha is seen dancing confidently, seemingly unfazed by the negativity. The caption she added to the clip read: “Glad they leave these comments only on social media. Face to face they are so sweet.” She goes on to list ten disturbing comments she claims to have received, including:

“Get a deodorant first”

“Go back, we don’t need you”

“You guys stink”

“Deport these freeloading creatures”

“Go to Tim Hortons, you will feel like home”

“Crush cockroach gifs”

“Pajeets”

“Why move where everybody hates you?”

“You find a food bank to eat”

“Most important is go back home”

Shikha concludes the caption with a rhetorical note: “Should I share more?? I mean why?? Also I am dancing and happy and doing what I want on my social media, their mean faceless comments can’t dishearten me.”

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions flood the comments section

The video, which has so far garnered over 577k views, triggered a mix of reactions from fellow users.

One user extended support saying, “Please don't be upset. We are with you. Keep going and shining forever. We know the hard work you’ve put in to come to this stage.”

Another added, “Yes, it's true but your list is too much.”

A long-term immigrant shared, “I’ve been in the US for 11 years now... faced a little racism but never heard such comments directly.”

However, not everyone agreed with Shikha's experience. One comment read, “Absolutely untrue,” while another said, “I’m living in Canada and to be honest, Canadian people are sweeter than Indians.”

One user remarked, “I never encountered this in Canada in the past five years. The people here are really sweet.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian woman in Canada shares racist online remarks: 'Face to face, they’re so sweet'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On