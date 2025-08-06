Indian woman in Canada shares racist online remarks: 'Face to face, they’re so sweet'

An Indian woman residing in Canada has drawn widespread attention online after sharing a video that highlights the offensive and racist remarks she often receives from white individuals on social media. The clip, posted on the Instagram account of a woman named Shikha, features a text overlay that reads: “Weird comments I get from white people as an Indian living abroad.” A Canadian-based Indian woman called out racism in a viral post.(Instagram/indianbloggerincanada)

(Also read: ‘This is the reality of Canada’: Indian woman shares video of massive job fair queues for just 5 positions)

In the video, Shikha is seen dancing confidently, seemingly unfazed by the negativity. The caption she added to the clip read: “Glad they leave these comments only on social media. Face to face they are so sweet.” She goes on to list ten disturbing comments she claims to have received, including:

“Get a deodorant first”

“Go back, we don’t need you”

“You guys stink”

“Deport these freeloading creatures”

“Go to Tim Hortons, you will feel like home”

“Crush cockroach gifs”

“Pajeets”

“Why move where everybody hates you?”

“You find a food bank to eat”

“Most important is go back home”

Shikha concludes the caption with a rhetorical note: “Should I share more?? I mean why?? Also I am dancing and happy and doing what I want on my social media, their mean faceless comments can’t dishearten me.”

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions flood the comments section

The video, which has so far garnered over 577k views, triggered a mix of reactions from fellow users.

One user extended support saying, “Please don't be upset. We are with you. Keep going and shining forever. We know the hard work you’ve put in to come to this stage.”

Another added, “Yes, it's true but your list is too much.”

A long-term immigrant shared, “I’ve been in the US for 11 years now... faced a little racism but never heard such comments directly.”

However, not everyone agreed with Shikha's experience. One comment read, “Absolutely untrue,” while another said, “I’m living in Canada and to be honest, Canadian people are sweeter than Indians.”

One user remarked, “I never encountered this in Canada in the past five years. The people here are really sweet.”