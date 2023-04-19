Home / Trending / Indian woman runs 42.5 km Manchester Marathon in Sambalpuri saree. Watch

Indian woman runs 42.5 km Manchester Marathon in Sambalpuri saree. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 19, 2023 06:29 PM IST

The video that captures an Indian woman running a marathon in a Sambalpuri saree was shared on Twitter.

Madhusmita Jena-Das, a 41-year-old Odia woman based in the UK, made headlines after running a 42.5 km Manchester Marathon on Sunday. She completed the marathon while wearing a stunning Sambalpuri handloom saree. She successfully completed the marathon in an impressive 4 hours and 50 minutes. Along with her red saree, Das wore matching sneakers for the run.

The image shows Madhusmita Jena-Das participating in Manchester Marathon 2023 in a saree. (Twitter/@FISI_UK)
The image shows Madhusmita Jena-Das participating in Manchester Marathon 2023 in a saree. (Twitter/@FISI_UK)

“Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs the Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree. While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire,” reads the caption of the post shared on Twitter.

The video shared on Twitter shows Das running with other athletes as people are heard cheering for her. She can even be seen giving a high-five to an individual during her run.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on April 17, the tweet has garnered more than 45,700 views and over a thousand likes. The share has also accumulated a plethora of comments from Twitter users. Many expressed their admiration and appreciated Madhusmita Jena-Das’ impressive feat.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Spotted her on the course, made me smile,” posted an individual. Another added, “This is indeed #Inspiring and #proudmoment.” “Congratulations Madhusmita,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Really great to see.” “Wow outstanding,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Nice to see this….”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

its viral manchester city marathon saree viral video
