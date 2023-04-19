Home / Trending / AI-generated pics of elderly women skating on streets will prompt you to do a double take. Seen them yet?

AI-generated pics of elderly women skating on streets will prompt you to do a double take. Seen them yet?

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 19, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The viral pictures shared on Instagram show elderly women having a gala time while skating on the streets.

The trend of creating unique and stunning artworks using artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly popular worldwide, thanks to their eerily realistic quotient. From visualising the historical Taj Mahal’s construction to reimagining Indian cricketers as toddlers, AI has expanded the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of creativity. Now, an artist has shared a few images of elderly women skating on the streets using AI. It has since gone viral, with people sharing various responses.

AI-generated images show elderly women skating on the streets. (Instagram/@tarqeeb)
The post was shared by Instagram user Ashish Jose with the caption, “Skating Nani’s. Made on Mid Journey.” The seemingly realistic pictures show elderly women having a gala time while skating on the streets. Clad in saree, they can even be seen performing some stunts on the skateboard.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has accumulated over 85,300 likes. The share has also accumulated a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“There is no way these are real,” posted an individual. Another added, “Nooo!! I was so happy until I saw clearly and noticed it's photoshopped.” “At this point I don't know which is AI generated and which is real,” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “Favourite ones so far!”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

