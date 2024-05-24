 Indian-origin chef in Australia gains massive support after viral video of empty stall, reacts to harsh comments | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian-origin chef in Australia gains massive support after viral video of empty stall, reacts to harsh comments

ByShylaja Varma
May 24, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Chef Padam Vyas, a 67-year-old Indian-origin chef in Sydney, Australia, is winning hearts after a viral video showed him sitting at an empty pop-up stall.

An Indian-origin chef in Sydney, Australia, is winning hearts online after a viral video captured him at his pop-up stall, showcasing a variety of Indian food items but with no customers in sight.

The image shows an Indian-origin chef in his empty stall. (Instagram/@thecolonialrestaurants)
The image shows an Indian-origin chef in his empty stall. (Instagram/@thecolonialrestaurants)

Finally, the elderly man was seen running for cover after packing up the stall as it starts to rain.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Our beloved Head Chef @himalayansaltsydney made food for the people of Sydney but no one came," Sydney-based restaurant chain The Colonial Restaurants wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Chef Padam Vyas at the stall.

Also Read: Indian-origin man opens up about receiving backlash over viral Canadian food bank video: ‘Under great mental stress’

"No one came to try his food," the caption on the Instagram Reels says.

The same video, which a Sydney-based marketing agency posted, has garnered a whopping 47.1 million views (and counting).

Take a look at the video here:

While most of the 18,000-plus comments under the video are positive, showing support for the chef, a handful of users criticised Indian street food and questioned its hygiene.

"His food was probably the best one at the whole market," another user wrote.

“Stop, I'll eat every food in his stall,” another person commented.

Speaking to HT.com, Chef Vyas, 67, opened up about what happened that day. He clarified that a few customers did visit his stall.

"A few people came. It was a nasty day. It was raining... People who are trolling, they don't know. They don't know the atmosphere and the system in Australia," he said, adding that licences are required before undertaking any outdoor catering in Australia.

“Without that, you can't do catering,” he said.

“This is not street food. This is food from a five-star restaurant. This is not India. This is different.”

Also Read: Delhi woman, body-shamed for viral muscular photo, claps back at trolls: ‘Unbelievable hate’

He had food items such as samosa, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, seekh kabab and rogan josh at his stall at the pop-up.

Chef Vyas, who moved to Australia in 1988, has worked at some of the top hotels in Delhi in the past.

He runs a catering company in Sydney and also works with The Colonial Restaurants.

"We had participated in a pop up event for local businesses. We had put in a lot of effort expecting an event with heavy footfall. Unfortunately it rained heavily before and during the event, which meant that the turnout was extremely low and pretty much did not sell anything," Pankaj Khandelwal, executive director of The Colonial British Indian Restaurant, told HT.com.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Indian-origin chef in Australia gains massive support after viral video of empty stall, reacts to harsh comments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On