Indian-origin Cisco president discovers he spends $9,000 a year on subscriptions after asking AI to check his emails

Managing personal finances in a digital economy can be surprisingly overwhelming, as forgotten recurring fees quietly stack up over time. Tech executives are not immune to subscription fatigue, a lesson Cisco President Jeetu Patel learned when a personal AI agent audited his email inbox and discovered $9,000 in annual recurring charges.

Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel. (LinkedIn/Jeetu Patel)

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Patel told Business Insider that he uses several personal AI agents, including Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots. Explaining why, the tech executive said he uses them to consolidate news, summarise calls, or even book concert tickets for his daughter. He was impressed when one of the agents helped him manage and even reduce his subscription bills.

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Patel recalled that after he gave access to his personal email to the AI, the agent told him, "Hey, you've got $9,000 worth of subscriptions that you subscribe to per year. Are you sure you want all of these? It seems like a lot of subscriptions."

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{{^usCountry}} He then asked the agent to present him with a table involving all his subscriptions. He discovered subscriptions he didn’t need and one where he was accidentally paying for two different plans. He even made the agent cancel the subscriptions on his behalf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then asked the agent to present him with a table involving all his subscriptions. He discovered subscriptions he didn’t need and one where he was accidentally paying for two different plans. He even made the agent cancel the subscriptions on his behalf. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm like, OK, that was kind of creepy how easy it was to do that," Patel told the outlet. He added, "And then it saved me 1,000, 1,200 bucks a year just over there. So basically, for the most part, I paid for that agent, at a $20-a-month plan, several times over."

Jeetu Patel on AI-driven tech layoffs:

Last month, during an interview with ABC, he said that despite the ongoing tech layoffs, he believes that AI would create more jobs.

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“Do you think there are jobs that exist today that will not exist in even two to five years because of AI?” interviewer Nancy Chan had asked Patel. He said, “Yes, the way I think about this is, there will be some jobs that will be lost; virtually every job will get reconfigured.”

When asked about the tech layoffs driven by AI, he said, “I actually have a counter-intuitive perspective in this. I think there's going to be more jobs, not less, as we move forward.”

About Jeetu Patel:

He was born and raised in Mumbai, India. He moved to the US in 1991. He completed his BS in Information Decision Sciences in 1994. Over the years, he has been a part of various organisations, including Dell.

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He joined Cisco in 2020 as a GM. Eventually, he was elected president and chief product officer in 2025. He is married to Jyoti and has one daughter. He lives with his family in the Bay Area.

Cisco is an American technology company best known for its computer networking products.