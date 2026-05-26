IndiGo flight attendant fixes passenger’s broken glasses with nail glue, duct tape on Kolkata to Hyderabad flight

A viral video of an airline crew member fixing a passenger's broken spectacles with nail glue and duct tape has won hearts. IndiGo cabin crew member Madhavi Chiguru stepped in after noticing the solo traveller struggling to eat and drink. In a chat with Hindustantimes.com, Chiguru shared that she never expected her simple act of kindness to go viral, explaining that it reflected the "service from the heart" training she received. She fondly dedicated the viral moment to her proud parents in Telangana, who originally inspired her childhood dream of taking to the skies. The IndiGo flight attendant’s video has won people’s hearts. (Instagram/madhavi_chiguru)

“Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work,” flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru shared. She also posted a video capturing how she helped the customer and his reaction to her fixing the glasses.

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What does the video show? In the now-viral clip, she explained that she noticed a passenger struggling to hold his glasses in place while he tried to eat and drink. Intrigued, she approached him and discovered his spectacles were completely broken, prompting her to step in and help.

Knowing any solution would only be a temporary fix, she still wanted to ensure his comfort for the rest of the journey. After hunting for supplies, she used her own nail glue and duct tape to patch the frame together.

When she handed the repaired glasses back, the passenger's face lit up with pure joy as he smiled and thanked her.

“He blessed me” Recalling the moment, Chiguru told Hindustantimes.com, “the customer was travelling alone so he was taken care by me and my crew through out his journey. He also showered me with lot of blessing while deplaning for the specs.”

Chiguru shared that her act was not just because of her kind heart but also because of the training she received as a member of IndiGo. “This was an example to showcase that we at Indigo offer ‘service from the heart’. And I’m always grateful for our training and management for the training standards that’s always practical and to put customers needs first.”