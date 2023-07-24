IndiGo pilot honours Kargil War hero in viral in-flight announcement

Flying on an aeroplane can be a routine experience for many, but sometimes the airline staff add excitement to the journey with their special in-flight announcements. Whether it’s crew members honouring their families for their unwavering support or expressing joy over milestones they’ve reached, these moments are truly special. Recently, an in-flight announcement caught the attention of netizens and is winning hearts online. It is bound to tug at your heartstrings too, and leave you with a wide smile. Pilot making an in-flight announcement for Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.(Twitter/@IndiGo6E)

“Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee!” wrote IndiGo while sharing a video on Twitter. The video shows the pilot making a touching announcement in recognition of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. The pilot says, “We have a very special person onboard today. We have Param Veer Chakra Awardee Subedar, Major Sanjay Kumar. For those who do not know what this award is, this award has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is the highest bravery and gallantry award given during wartime.” He then shared inspiring stories of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar’s remarkable courage and heroism. Towards the end, the crew even presented him with a small token of appreciation.

Watch the heartwarming in-flight announcement for the Kargil War hero here:

The tweet was shared on July 23. Since then, it has accumulated over 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the heartwarming gesture:

“Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E,” posted a Twitter user. Another joined, “This video made my day. Thank you @IndiGo6E for the honour of our real hero. Jai Hind.” “Just wonderful. Great to see those who have served being recognized. Even more so the truly brave,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Absolutely love that at least somewhere we are able to show public appreciation for men in service. Hope this builds further.” “Wow, what a coincidence, I was just reading about him, and the 3 living PVC awardees, yesterday!” commented a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Well done. This was just so amazing! Jai Hind.”

