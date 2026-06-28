‘Is 43°C in Europe the same as India?’ X post on heatwave comparison sparks debate

The post was shared by Umed Pratap Singh. The caption read, “Is 43°C in Europe different than 43°C in India? What’s so rona dhona about it? Here, temperature even touches 48°C.”

A post on X has opened up a wider conversation about how heat is experienced differently across countries. The discussion centres around whether a temperature of 43°C feels the same in Europe as it does in India, with users divided over climate, infrastructure and lived experience.

Infrastructure and lived reality Many users pointed out that the way homes and cities are built plays a major role in how heat is felt. One comment read, “Infrastructure is built for the cold. 43 in Europe will feel like more than 55 in India. Many houses don’t even have fans. They are now waking up to portable units out of necessity.”

Another user added, “They do not have air conditioners. Very few have fans. Many apartments have restrictions on how much a window can open. Some open up to only a 10 degree angle.”

Others highlighted how Indian infrastructure is designed differently. A user wrote, “They do not even have AC in their metros and homes. For us, infrastructure is built with cooling in mind.”

Humidity also came up in the discussion. One comment noted, “It may be due to high humidity like in our coastal areas where even 35°C feels unbearable.”

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Different climates, different comfort levels Some users argued that European countries are less adapted to extreme heat, which makes such temperatures harder to manage. A comment read, “Europeans are not used to that kind of heat. Paris has banned alcohol sales as temperatures have risen there. Can you believe it?”

Others took a sharper tone, saying, “They could afford to air condition their homes but they have mental issues. It’s a self goal, not weather related.”

There were also comments drawing comparisons with India’s extremes. One user said, “We have lived under scorching heat all our lives. Temperatures hit 48°C in many places and we just get on with our day. We even make funny reels about it and move on.”

Another added, “Go to the hills in India and face 35 to 38°C. No pollution and clear sky feels different.”

The discussion reflects how the same number on a thermometer can feel very different depending on infrastructure, adaptation and local climate conditions.