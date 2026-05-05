‘Is it a real mango?’ Isha Ambani reveals truth behind her unusual Met Gala accessory

Isha Ambani left the world in awe as she stepped onto the Met Gala carpet wearing a custom-made Gaurav Gupta sari made with pure gold threads. She paired it with a jewellery-integrated blouse featuring heirloom stones from her mom Nita Ambani’s private collection. Though her breathtaking outfit quickly became the talk of the town, it was not the only thing that attracted people’s attention. Many were curious to know more about a particular accessory she was seen carrying at the red carpet event - a mango. Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2026 look. (Instagram/@nmacc.india)

Many assumed that she carried a real mango and were curious to know more about it. However, Isha Ambani revealed that it was a sculpture by celebrated Indian artist Subodh Gupta, adding that the piece was twenty years old.

During an interview at the event, she talked about her saree and the sentimental elements in her outfit. She then added, “The mango is a sculpture by Subodh Gupta. He is an Indian artist.”

The hosts then asked, “It’s not a real mango, right?” Ambani, with a slight chuckle, replied, “It’s steel.” When the host praised the sculpture, expressing how realistic it looks, Ambani revealed, “Actually, it’s like 20 years old. It’s not recent.”