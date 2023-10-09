News / Trending / Japanese city bans people from walking on escalators. Here's why

Japanese city bans people from walking on escalators. Here's why

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 09, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Japan has been advertising about the new law on TV and posting flyers about it in significant train stations.

In Japan, Nagoya passed a law prohibiting people from walking on escalators. Yes, you read that right. The ban on walking on escalators went into effect in Nagoya on October 1 in an effort to reduce mishaps like falls.

People riding on escalators.
In Japan, it is customary for passengers to stand stationary on the left side of an escalator while leaving the right side open for passengers to ascend or descend.

In order to stop that, the ordinance calls for people to stop moving while using escalators, whether they are standing on the left or right side. Train stations, businesses, and other entities that control escalators must also make visitors aware of this need, reports The Mainichi. (Also Read: Japan's sleep-deprived employees embrace the workplace nap)

This ordinance is the second of its kind in Japan. The first one came in eastern Japan's Saitama Prefecture in 2021.

According to Japan Today, the city of Nagoya has been advertising the new law on TV and posting flyers about it in significant train stations. In the recent past, several incidents have been reported of commuters speeding up and down the escalators and causing accidents. Additionally, there have been numerous reports of bag snatching and individuals fleeing the scene.

Monday, October 09, 2023
