Job applicant's blunt reply for being rejected after 8 rounds of interviews: 'I hope you all...'

A job applicant’s fiery clapback email has gained attention on social media after they revealed that they were rejected after being subjected to eight rounds of interviews. After clearing the multiple rounds, the candidate was suddenly informed that the position had already been filled internally. The candidate shared the angry email they sent to the company after receiving a rejection, calling out the recruiter (Representational)

In an anonymous Reddit post, the candidate shared the angry email they sent to the company after receiving a rejection, calling out the recruiter for their lack of transparency and "emotional manipulation".

“This entire process has been a very unprofessional experience as you guys have filled the position internally but still decided to make me interview for 8 rounds. I wish that you guys were a little more transparent with me about the status of the position and I hope you all reflect on the mental distress that you put your candidates through as you clearly have no empathy for the time and energy that they're putting in. Overpromising your candidates for a potential opening when there was no intention of filling that role is humiliating," they wrote.

The candidate ended the email by telling the company to value the candidate's time as much as they do their own and called the whole process "disheartening".

Social media reacts

The story struck a nerve across social media, with many users applauding the applicant’s blunt reply to being rejected.

"8 rounds of interviews for any job is excessive. You’re not running for office here. Even if it doesn’t change anything, they deserve a piece of your mind. Don’t let anyone tell you that you were in the wrong," said one user.

Another added, "Anyone saying you’re the one being unprofessional is delusional. LOL, you handled yourself well, OP. Eight rounds is excessive no matter the position. Going with an internal candidate is just the cherry on top."