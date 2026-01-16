‘Kawaii Prime Ministers’: Internet swoons over Giorgia Meloni’s Ghibli-inspired post with Japanese PM

Take a look here at the post:

Along with the image, Meloni wrote a caption in Italian that reflected the spirit of cooperation between the two countries. Translated into English, it read, “Two nations far apart, yet ever closer. Friendship and rapport with @takaichi_sanae.”

Meloni uploaded a single image split into two parts. One half showed a smiling selfie of the Italian leader with her Japanese counterpart, while the other featured a soft, animated Ghibli inspired artwork depicting the same moment. The anime style, known for its warmth and emotional detail, gave the diplomatic meeting a playful and relatable touch.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delighted social media users after sharing a Ghibli style anime artwork featuring herself with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The post, shared on X, blended diplomacy with pop culture and quickly caught the attention of internet users.

Internet reacts with warmth and humour Soon after the post went live, users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from admiration to pure delight. Many praised the leaders for connecting with people beyond traditional political communication.

One user wrote, “Kawaii prime ministers,” while another commented, “Two extraordinary leaders, from two great and beautiful countries.” A third highlighted the modern approach, saying, “Great to see when world leaders know how to connect with the younger generation effectively!!”

Others expressed surprise and joy at the unexpected anime reference. One comment read, “Giorgia Meloni is anime posting. You love to see it, folks.” Another user added, “Wonderful to see such a warm connection blossoming between our nations.”

The cuteness factor clearly won hearts as well. One user wrote, “This is so so cute,” while another said, “I really love this post, omg it looks so adorable.”