Khan Sir’s wedding reception with wife AS Khan goes viral, Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey among guests

Videos from popular YouTuber and educator Khan Sir’s wedding reception on June 2 in Patna have gone viral on social media, marking the couple’s first public appearance together since last month's wedding. The clips show the educator, dressed in a burgundy suit, warmly greeting guests alongside his bride, AS Khan, who wore a red lehenga and a veil covering her face. The couple got married in a quiet ceremony on May 7.(Instagram/tomar_shalini)

Fellow educator Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, was also spotted at the event, sharing laughs with the couple and hugging Khan Sir warmly before they posed for pictures. Clips from the celebration, shared on Instagram by guests, have been widely circulated online.

Khan Sir, whose real name is reportedly Faisal Khan, though he has never confirmed it, also used his popular moniker on the wedding reception invitation. His wife, AS Khan, has also not publicly revealed her full name.

Last month, Khan Sir's humorous and heartfelt announcement of his marriage during a class had also gone viral. He had revealed to his students just weeks earlier that he quietly got married during rising India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor. He said his family opted for a low-key wedding but would hold a grand reception on June 2 and a feast for his students on June 6.

“I got married while India-Pakistan tensions were still rising. I didn’t tell anyone. You [my students] are the first to know, because I am who I am today because of you,” he said in the viral classroom video. “I’m planning to host a feast for you all on June 6.”

He added that his family arranged the marriage. “My younger brothers and my mother fixed the marriage. I couldn’t say no to my mother.”

In his trademark comedic style, when students asked for a photo of his bride, Khan Sir sketched a curly-haired cartoon on the board and joked: “Ditto, like this. She looks exactly like this, same to same. Do you think I don’t draw well?”

