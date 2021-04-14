Kid asks dad to wait so she could make his coffee in the cutest way possible. Watch

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. While some make you emotional, others leave you chuckling. Then, there are also those videos which make you say “Aww,” repeatedly. Such is this video showcasing a little girl asking her dad to wait so she can make coffee for him.

Originally shared on Tiktok, the clip is grabbed people’s attention after being posted on an online food-culture magazine First We Feast’s Facebook page and Twitter handle.

“‘Wait for you to do what?’ *offended scoff* ‘I have to eat my cookie first!’,” reads the caption shared along with clip.

Take a look at the super adorable video:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 57,000 reactions – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What a little sweetheart. Just wait two minutes. Enjoy your children people these moments are priceless,” wrote a Facebook user. “So gorgeous! My little boy is exactly like this with starting the washing machine cycle,” shared another. “So cute! The way she talks, sweet little girl,” commented a third.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

So cute! — Stephanie Kalina-Metzger (@WriterKalina) April 10, 2021

Aww what a cute child! 👶🏼 — Judy's Easter Bonnet💐🐰🐱🏳️‍🌈 (@LadyLulu_Leo) April 10, 2021

She so cute 😂😂😂 — Sva Saw (@SawSva) April 10, 2021

Oh my 🥺 she’s so adorable! — Sonja Selk-Willberg (@sonjawillberg) April 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

