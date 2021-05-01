IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)
trending

Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too

The kid's enthusiastic performance has won people over.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:31 AM IST

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a kid’s enthusiastic and energetic ‘singing’ session may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Though originally shared on TikTok, the video has now attracted the attention of many after being posted on Twitter.

“This little man is a star. Best thing I’ve seen in some time,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

We won’t give away much and spoil the fun, so take a look:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more five lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 8,600 likes. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“That’s ridiculously awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed it is. “Not sure why, after watching this for a third time, my eyes were leaking and I was smiling like a lunatic. This got me in my feels like nothing else,” shared another. A few others too expressed similar notions. “That's the best thing I've seen all day, thank you for the heartwarming smiles,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cute twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows the baby in question.(Screengrab)
The image shows the baby in question.(Screengrab)
trending

Kid pronounces words in adorably hilarious way, video goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 11:45 AM IST
With over 4.3 million views, the video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP