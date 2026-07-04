Lamborghini owner swaps keys with autorickshaw driver to fulfil his dream of driving luxury car

A video of a Lamborghini owner swapping vehicles with an auto driver has caught the attention of social media users, with many calling the gesture wholesome and emotional. A Lamborghini owner exchanged keys with an auto driver in a heartwarming moment that went viral. (Instagram/rakesh_knv)

(Also read: Man performs risky stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru road, viral video prompts police action)

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Rakesh Kumar shared a video in which he is seen driving his Lamborghini when he notices an auto rickshaw on the road. What begins as a casual moment soon turns into an unexpected exchange between the luxury car owner and the auto driver.

Auto driver’s wish comes true In the video, Kumar is initially seen behind the wheel of his Lamborghini while driving on the road. After spotting the auto rickshaw, he catches up with the driver. During their brief interaction, the auto driver expresses his wish to drive the Lamborghini.

Kumar then pulls over to the side of the road. In a surprising move, the two men exchange keys and switch vehicles. The Lamborghini owner gets into the auto rickshaw, while the auto driver takes the driver’s seat of the luxury car.

(Also read: Influencer’s ₹10 crore Lamborghini Aventador catches fire on Bengaluru street)

The clip ends with both men driving away in their newly exchanged vehicles, creating a moment that many viewers found both amusing and touching.

‘It took me right back to my struggling days’ Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kumar wrote in the caption, “I risked my Lamborghini for this unforgettable moment! Honestly, driving his auto hit me hard. It took me right back to my struggling days when paying the auto meter was a challenge.”

Watch the clip here: