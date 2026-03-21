Man performs risky stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru road, viral video prompts police action

A video showing a man performing risky driving manoeuvres in a Lamborghini on a Bengaluru road has gone viral, drawing criticism from social media users and prompting police action. The clip captures the driver repeatedly spinning the luxury supercar in circles, commonly known as donuts, at a public junction near a flyover while other vehicles can be seen passing through the area. Viral footage showed a Lamborghini performing risky stunts in Bengaluru, after which police registered a case. (X)

The footage was widely circulated across social media platforms, with many users raising concerns about the danger such behaviour poses on busy urban roads.

The video was shared on X along with a caption claiming the Lamborghini, bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009, was seen repeatedly performing donuts at the junction despite the presence of other vehicles nearby.

The post also tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police and the city police, urging authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

Watch the clip here: