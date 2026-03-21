Man performs risky stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru road, viral video prompts police action
A man was seen doing risky stunts in a Lamborghini in Bengaluru, prompting police to file a case.
A video showing a man performing risky driving manoeuvres in a Lamborghini on a Bengaluru road has gone viral, drawing criticism from social media users and prompting police action. The clip captures the driver repeatedly spinning the luxury supercar in circles, commonly known as donuts, at a public junction near a flyover while other vehicles can be seen passing through the area.
The footage was widely circulated across social media platforms, with many users raising concerns about the danger such behaviour poses on busy urban roads.
The video was shared on X along with a caption claiming the Lamborghini, bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009, was seen repeatedly performing donuts at the junction despite the presence of other vehicles nearby.
The post also tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police and the city police, urging authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.
Watch the clip here:
Police register FIR after video surfaces
Soon after the clip began gaining attention online, Bengaluru Police acknowledged the incident and confirmed that legal action had been initiated. In a post on X, the police said that a case had been registered at the Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station.
The official statement read, “FIR has been registered at Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station regarding the incident. Necessary action will be taken. Investigation is underway.”
Social media users react strongly
The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing frustration and anger over what they described as reckless driving in a public space. One user wrote, “This is extremely dangerous. Public roads are not meant for such stunts.” Another commented, “Luxury car owners think they can get away with anything, but the rules should apply equally to everyone.”
Others called for strict action to discourage similar incidents in the future. One user commented, “Strong punishment is necessary so that people stop treating city roads like racing tracks.” Another wrote, “Good that the police responded quickly. Hope they take strict action.” A further comment read, “Bengaluru traffic is already difficult. Stunts like these only make it worse.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More