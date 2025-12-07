Founder delights kids who spotted his Lamborghini, invites them to sit inside the supercar for selfies

A heart-warming video shared on Instagram has captured the attention of the internet after two kids were seen excitedly reacting to a Lamborghini parked outside a showroom. A viral clip captured kids excitedly reacting to a Lamborghini.(Instagram/@saboonishant)

The clip was posted by Nishant Saboo, the founder who owns the luxury vehicle. In the footage, the children first notice the Lamborghini outside the showroom and then run indoors to take photographs with other high-end cars, including a McLaren 720s and a Bentley. Their spontaneous enthusiasm became the highlight of Saboo’s day, prompting him to make the moment even more memorable for them.

Founder invites kids to sit inside his Lamborghini

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saboo explained the incident in a short caption. He wrote:

"Two kids spotted the Lamborghini, ran in with the cutest excitement and ended up taking photos with McLaren 720s, Bentley. Seeing their joy I let them sit inside Lamborghini and click some selfies."

The children are seen beaming as they sit inside the luxury car, taking photos and exploring the interiors.

Take a look here at the clip:

Many viewers appreciated the gesture, calling it a simple yet meaningful act of kindness that would stay with the young visitors for a long time.

Social media reacts to the viral clip

The video has garnered more than 545k views and has prompted a wave of reactions from social media users who were touched by the interaction. One user wrote, "This is such a lovely gesture, the kids will remember this forever." Another said, "People like you make the world brighter, even small acts matter." A third user commented, "Their happiness is priceless, thank you for doing this." Someone else remarked, "The way they ran inside shows pure joy, such a sweet moment." Another viewer added, "This is what humanity looks like, spreading smiles without expecting anything." A user also noted, "You made their day and ours too, this is beautiful."