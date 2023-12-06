Man fascinated by Chandni Chowk asks people to 'leave their software jobs to sell lehengas'

Have you ever been to Chandni Chowk? If not, allow us to tell you that this local market in Delhi offers a wide variety of traditional and wedding wear clothes. One can roam around in this market for hours and even days, and as you discover this bustling market, you might even be tempted to start a business there. Something similar happened with X user Amit Jaglan, who after spending two hours in Chandni Chowk, advised people to 'leave their software jobs just to sell lehengas.' A man asked people to open lehenga shops.

He wrote, "Been in Chandni Chowk only 2 hours. One advice: Leave your software job and just sell lehngas. I am at a loss for words. Lehngas worth of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on December 2. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 1.1 million views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Getting into software is way easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way."

A second commented, "It’s that season sir." To this, the Jaglan replied by saying, "I'm sure, but listen to this. A 40-50 sq. ft. shop here goes for ~8cr and a 400 sq. ft. showroom with 3 floors is around 80-90 cr. If you can get someone to sell. Digest that!"

A third posted, "If it’s that lucrative, why aren’t you getting off Twitter and selling it?"

A fourth said, "Some of the responses are so inane. Yes, I agree with you that the consumption in India is under-estimated. Similarly, while everyone is focused on IPOs and exits, tons of opportunities to make millions the old-fashioned way. But, these old-fashioned businesses work on the family."